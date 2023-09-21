Help to make local friendships with the Oddfellows Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our gratitude also goes to Crowborough Social Club who helped to make it such a success and whose kindness shown to our guests and members was second-to-none.
A key reflection this year was how some of our newcomers mentioned that in later life their struggle wasn’t in having the desire to meet new people, but in knowing where to begin.
We’d like your readers to know that if this is the case with them, our meet-ups are a great starting point for building local friendships, as we’ve activities running throughout the year that bring people from all backgrounds together. A great one coming up is our music event on 10th October at Crowborough Social Club.
If anyone would like to try us, or want to receive a copy of our local events diary, then contact me on 01342 324980 or email [email protected]. We look forward to welcoming you.