Helping Harlee's Angels: housebuilder raises money at charity golf day for local cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixty four players took to the course and participated in a range of events to raise money for the local charity which offers assistance to families who have experienced the sudden death of a child within the Hampshire area.

The golfers competed in a range of events including a Team Combined Competition, Singles competitions, Nearest to pins and a Flop Shot Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ebbs, Regional Director at Dandara Southern, added: “We had an amazing turn out on the day and we saw some very impressive golf being played. I would like to thank everyone who came along and helped us to raise money for Harlee’s Angels which gives so much care and support for bereaved families.”

Charity Golf Day for Harlee's Angels

Harlee’s Angels which was set up by parents Fern and Ryan, who sadly lost their eleven year old son Harlee unexpectedly in June 2020, helps families financially with household bills, groceries and counselling.

Fern from Harlee’s Angels commented: “We are beyond grateful for the money that the charity golf day raised which will help support families financially and provide funding for private counselling. We want to offer as much help as we can to other families who have gone through a similar experience, and the money raised will enable them to get the help they need.”