Anyone embracing 'The Good Life' can add to their garden menagerie by visiting Raystede this Saturday (December 7).

That's when the East Sussex Branch of the British Hen Welfare Trust(BHWT) will arrive with forty hens needing retirement homes.

BHWT's team heads to the farm to pick up the allocated hens. The hensare then taken to the rehoming site at Raystede where they aredecanted from their containers, fed, watered and checked over. Any'poorlies' are given special care and taken home by experiencedvolunteers.

Freedom.

Would-be new owners take their containers, head to Raystede andcollect their hens at allocated time slots. A spokesperson said: "Oncethe hens have been collected, the team clean up and leaves the site.We are volunteers and not able to keep any hens until another day forcollection and so anyone with booked hems not able to collect on theday we ask to contact us asap so we can find an alternative home forthem."

If you have room to give a hen or several hens a lovely retirement so they don't go to slaughters then apply to: bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption/hen-adopter-

The BHWT has so far found homes for more than 1.5 million hens. The organisation was founded by Jane Howarth who was awarded the MBE in2016. The charity itself was named Just Givings Charity of the Year in2018.

BHWT was founded to provide homes for unwanted hens and has 1,400volunteers with 48 releasing sites in total. That's 60,000 hens a year in new homes.-

