Henry Smith MP welcomes government R&D funding to boost economic growth

Henry Smith MP has welcomed new Government funding into Research and Development (R&D) projects and boost new economic growth across London and south east England.

Crawley MP Henry Smith

The Government is investing in new science and technology projects across the whole country, including £40 million for research institutions to boost the impact of their social and economic research and £1.6 million to boost the UK’s space capabilities.

By putting the UK at the forefront of new research and technologies, the Government is harnessing the new jobs and economic growth that R&D brings in local areas.

As part of its mission to cement the UK’s place as a science superpower, the Government is investing in £40 million to 32 institutions through the Impact Acceleration Accounts awards to boost the impact of their social and economic research.

Ten institutions across London and south east England will receive funding to boost the impact of their social and economic research. Examples of previous projects include: a video game designed to educate people about dementia and destigmatise the condition, and a robot that teaches children proper handwashing techniques to reduce deaths from easily preventable diseases. Each institution will receive £1.25 million.

Henry said: “I’m delighted the Government is investing in our local area by supporting ten universities in London and south east England to boost the impact of their research and attract high-skilled jobs to the area.

“This funding is vital to ensure local benefits from the new opportunities, economic growth and new jobs born out of the tech revolution.”