Hercule Poirot tackles murder most foul on the Brighton stage

Hercule Poirot isn’t just about those famous little grey cells, insists Michael Maloney who takes on the role of the celebrated Belgian sleuth on tour in Murder On The Orient Express.

He is a complex, fully rounded human being who is passionate, who is angry, who loves and who understands love.

Michael (Belfast, Young Victoria, The Crown) is joined by Bob Barrett, Mila Carter, Rebecca Charles, Debbie Chazen, Simon Cotton, Jean-Baptiste Fillon, Christine Kavanagh, Paul Keating, Iniki Mariano, Rishi Rian and Alex Stedman for the tour which April 22-26 at the Theatre Royal Brighton in Ken Ludwig’s stage adaptation.

“The role is a gift definitely and you can't dispute that and I had absolutely no idea that this gift was going to come my way,” says Michael. “It was on my birthday and my partner was taking me on a river trip down the Thames and then I had an email asking was I interested in interviewing for Hercule Poirot. I had no idea and I don't know why they thought of me but I'm so grateful that they did. It's a great part in a great adaptation.”

And no, the thought of all the people who have stepped into the role in the past is not a burden. Kenneth Branagh, Peter Ustinov and perhaps above all David Suchet have been celebrated Poirots in their day.

“But it's not a burden – especially if you have played at the RSC. You get there and people are saying ‘Did you see so-and-so’s Hamlet?’ And someone else will say ‘I have seen 16 different Hamlets.’ You are very much up and down the pecking order of their sensibility and that's just part of the experience – though it is usually all very good-natured. You do have all these predecessors and you have the legacy and I certainly use that to learn what I need to learn. But the difference is that I'm on stage and the camera is not present. You can't rely on close-ups to carry you all the time. You have to use language and that is important. You have to bang it out there! That's the technical term! But I do think you get a more passionate experience.

“But really the character is determined by the script and the script has a lot of humour in it. Ken Ludwig, the adapter, is extremely adept and it may be considered a little bit uncharacteristic but perhaps the humour is just there and people have not brought it out before.”

But as Michael says, to be Poirot you also have to be very, very precise and very incisive: “He is someone who knows when to step back and observe and allow people to say their piece whether it incriminates them or whether it shows that they are not guilty and he observes until it all becomes passionate. He is a total human being. He has known love in his life and he has lost love in his life. He has empathy. Sometimes it costs him to find people guilty. Sometimes he has a very clear sense of justice and is very forthright in his condemnation but sometimes it is more complex than that.”

Particularly in this case: “And here comes the debate. Is this justice or is it revenge? People come out of the theatre saying that they're glad that the person got their comeuppance but then other people will be saying ‘That's not justice! That's revenge!’ and I think that's part of what makes it so interesting.”