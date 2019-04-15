Here are all the Conservative candidates fighting the Wealden District Council elections

These are the Conservative candidates standing for the Wealden District Council elections on May 2.
The party has put forward 44 candidates to fight for seats on the council, which represents residents in Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Herstmonceux Polegate, Pevensey Bay and more.
The Conservative Party currently holds 48 out of 55 seats on the council, though due to boundary changes there are 45 seats up for election this year.
A spokesperson for the party said, “The election on May 2 is about local issues and local services, and the Conservatives (who are the majority on the District Council) have an excellent record in Wealden.
“Since 2010 council tax increases have averaged just 1.1 per cent whilst maintaining value-for-money services.
“Less than 1 per cent of our waste goes to landfill and we are proud of one of the best recycling records in the entire country.
“Conservatives are protecting our open spaces such as Ashdown Forest and Pevensey Levels. We have created new parks in Uckfield and Crowborough.
“We are ensuring any new housing has the right mix of homes: one and two- bedroom and family homes for sale, plus affordable rented homes. The required infrastructure will come with any new housing.
“Conservatives will continue to encourage new job opportunities as they have at Ashdown, Swallow and Chaucer Business Parks. We will continue to work with Sussex Police to keep Wealden a low crime area.
“The Conservative-run Wealden District Council has an excellent reputation for delivering quality services and value for money. Wealden Conservatives are working for your community.”
Below is a list of the Conservative candidates and which seats they are hoping to win.
Arlington: David Watts
Buxted: Toby Illingworth
Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Geoffrey Draper
Crowborough Central: Ronald Reed
Crowborough Jarvis Brook: Barry Marlowe
Crowborough North: Kay Moss
Crowborough South East: Philip Lunn
Crowborough South West: Neil Waller
Crowborough St Johns: Richard Hallett
Danehill and Fletching: Roy Galley
Forest Row: Rowena Moore
Framfield and Cross in Hand: Ann Newton
Frant and Wadhurst: Johanna Howell and Bob Standley
Hadlow Down and Rotherfield: Phil Dixon
Hailsham Central: Nigel Coltman
Hailsham East: Amanda O’Rawe
Hailsham North: Nicholas Collinson
Hailsham North West: Kevin Balsdon
Hailsham South: Chriss Triandafyllou
Hailsham West: Richard Grocock
Hartfield: Chris Hardy
Heathfield North: Dick Angel
Heathfield South: Roger Thomas
Hellingly: Stephen Potts
Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels: Raymond Cade and Pam Doodles
Horam and Punnetts Town: Bob Bowdler, Susan Stedman
Lower Willingdon: Giselle Bailey
Maresfield: Peter Roundell
Mayfield and Five Ashes: Brian Redman
Pevensey Bay: Lin Clark
Polegate Central: Angela Snell
Polegate North: Gill Mummery
Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill: Christopher Primett
South Downs: Michael Lunn
Stone Cross: Alastair Douglas
Uckfield East: Bruce Broughton-Tompkins
Uckfield New Town: Claire Dowling and Helen Firth
Uckfield North: Peter Waldock
Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted: Gary Johnson
Upper Willingdon: Douglas Murray
Withyham: Giny Best
In the upcoming elections, there are 44 Conservative candidates, 27 Labour, 25 Green Party, 24 Liberal Democrats, five standing for UKIP and 11 independent candidates standing in total.
