Here are the candidates for the Wealden District Council elections

The names of candidates standing in the Wealden District Council elections on May 2, 2019, have been announced.

Due to boundary changes, the number of seats up for election has fallen from 55 to 45. The current make up of the council is 48 Conservatives and seven Independent councillors.

In the upcoming elections, there is only one uncontested seat, which is Polegate Central. Current councillor Angela Snell (Conservative) is standing again there.

The deadline to register to vote in these elections is Friday, April 12. To do so you can visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Below are the announced candidates for each Wealden District Council seat and their parties.

Arlington: Catherine Hall (Liberal Democrats), Kay Syrad (Green), David Watts (Conservative)

Buxted: Mark Chapman (Labour), Caroline Coxon (Green), Toby Illingworth (Con)

Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Katrina Best (Lib Dem), Geoffrey Draper (Con), Rupert Wilkinson (Lab), Alison Wilson (Green)

Crowborough Central: Peter Bucklitsch (Independent), Michael Coyne (Lab), Ronald Reed (Con)

Crowborough Jarvis Brook: Barry Marlowe (Con), David Neeves (Lab), Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem), Colin Stocks (Green)

Crowborough North: Nigel Fox (Green), Kay Moss (Con), Anthony Stevenson (Lab)

Crowborough South East: Philip Lunn (Con), Adrian Morris (Lib Dem), Stuart Snowden (Lab)

Crowborough South West: Alison Arthur (Lib Dem), Brenden Clegg (Labour), Pamela Tysh (Green), Neil Waller (Con)

Crowborough St Johns: Richard Hallett (Con), Gabrielle Symonds (Green)

Danehill and Fletching: Simon Cramond (Green), Roy Galley (Con)

Forest Row: Rowena Moore (Con), Patricia Patterson-Vanegas (Green)

Framfield and Cross in Hand: Laura Burstow (Lab), Ann Newton (Con), Tim Parry (Green), Graham Shevill (UKIP)

Frant and Wadhurst (two seats): Felicity Harvest (Lab), Johanna Howell (Con), Beth Martin (Green), Bruce Meredeen (Lib Dem), Christopher Morris (Lab), Bob Standley (Con)

Hadlow Down and Rotherfield: Phil Dixon (Con), Felicity Thompson (Green)

Hailsham Central: Nigel Coltman (Con), Kay Coxon (Lab), Paul Holbrook (Lib Dem), Charlotte Still (Green)

Hailsham East: Gavin Blake-Coggins (Lib Dems), Amanda O'Rawe (Con)

Hailsham North: Rachel Chilton (Green), Nicholas Collinson (Con), Barbara Holbrook (Lib Dem), Malcolm Richards (Lab)

Hailsham North West: Kevin Balsdon (Con), Neil Cleaver (Lib Dems)

Hailsham South: Anne Blake-Coggins (Lib Dem), Josh Funnell (Lab), Chriss Triandafyllou (Con)

Hailsham West: Richard Grocock (Con), Laura Jordan (Lab), Steve Murphy (Lib Dems)

Hartfield: Chris Hardy (Con), Vania Phitidis (Green)

Heathfield North: Dick Angel (Con), Fraser Kerr (Lib Dem), Greg Savva (Lab)

Heathfield South: David Newman (Labour), Roger Thomas (Con)

Hellingly: Janet Perez (Labour), Stephen Potts (Con), David White

Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels (two seats): Eve Ashley (Green), Raymond Cade (Con), Paul Coleshill (Lib Dem), Pam Doodles (Con), Laurence Keeley, Barry Simons (Lab), Robert Slater (Independent)

Horam and Punnetts Town: Bob Bowdler (Con), Andy Long, Jonathan Prus (Lab), Susan Stedman (Con), Cornelie Usborne (Green), Tony Watson (Lab)

Lower Willingdon: Giselle Bailey (Con), Gillian Milton (Lib Dem), Stephen Shing (Independent)

Maresfield: Peter Roundell (Con), Ian Tysh (Green), George Wilson (Lab)

Mayfield and Five Ashes: Jeff Bolam (Green), Brian Redman (Con), Jason Scott-Taggart (Lab)

Pevensey Bay: Roanna Brewer (Lib Dems), Daniel Brookbank (Independent), Lin Clark (Con), Dianne Dear, Aaron McConnell (Lab), Mike Pursglove (UKIP)

Polegate Central: Angela Snell (Con)

Polegate North: Bernie Goodwin (UKIP), Alex Mthobi (Lab), Gill Mummery (Con), Oi Lin Shing (Independent), Andy Watkins (Lib Dem)

Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill: Maureen Goodwin (UKIP), Christopher Primett (Con), Daniel Shing (Independent)

South Downs: Michael Lunn (Con), Mark Poland (Green), Vanessa Rowlands (Lib Dem)

Stone Cross: Charlotte Cumber (Green), Alastair Douglas (Con)

Uckfield East: Bruce Broughton-Tompkins (Con), Paul Sparks (Lib Dem), Gareth Stell (UKIP)

Uckfield New Town (two seats): Ben Cox (Lab), Claire Dowling (Con), Helen Firth (Con), Paul Meakin (Lib Dem), Melissa Petty (Green), Carole Ridout (Lib Dem)

Uckfield North: Simon Harriyott (Green), Tim Murray (Lib Dem), Angie Smith (Lab), Peter Waldock (Con)

Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted: James Edwards (Lib Dem), Tony Fielding (Lab), Gary Johnson (Con) Toby Quantrill (Green)

Upper Willingdon: Kay Dewick (Lib Dem), Douglas Murray (Con), Raymond Shing

Withyham: Giny Best (Con), Keith Obbard (Green)