Here are the Labour candidates fighting in the Wealden District Council elections

These are the Labour candidates standing for the Wealden District Council elections on May 2.
The party has put forward 27 candidates to fight for seats on the council, which represents residents in Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Herstmonceux Polegate, Pevensey Bay and more.
A spokesperson for Wealden Labour Party said, “Labour in Wealden is witnessing a rising tide of support evidenced by its Uckfield Town Council by-election victory in Uckfield North last summer.
“Fielding candidates throughout most of the district and campaigning actively in many wards, it has been buoyed up by a large increase in membership since four years ago.
“We will be looking to provide a constructive alternative to the present overwhelming Conservative presence of 48 out of 55 members on the District Council.
“Our policy is that the Government’s austerity policies should be reversed, and that, meanwhile, much more could be done at a local level to mitigate austerity’s worst effects – particularly in housing, social care, education, health and policing – even when some of these are the responsibility of other authorities within the system.
“We seek to end complacency, work with others and actively lobby at District, County and Central Government levels in the interest of all Wealden residents.”
Below is a list of the Labour candidates and which seats they are hoping to win.
Buxted: Mark Chapman
Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Rupert Wilkinson
Crowborough Central: Michael Coyne
Crowborough Jarvis Brook: David Neeves
Crowborough North: Anthony Stevenson
Crowborough South East: Stuart Snowden
Crowborough South West: Brendan Clegg
Framfield and Cross in Hand: Laura Burstow
Frant and Wadhurst: Felicity Harvest and Christopher Morris
Hailsham Central: Kay Coxon
Hailsham North: Malcolm Richards
Hailsham South: Josh Funnell
Hailsham West: Laura Jordan
Heathfield North: Greg Savva
Heathfield South: David Newman
Hellingly: Janet Perez
Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels: Barry Simons
Horam and Punnetts Town: Jonathan Prus, Tony Watson
Maresfield: George Wilson
Mayfield and Five Ashes: Jason Scott-Taggart
Pevensey Bay: Aaron McConnell
Polegate North: Alex Mthobi
Uckfield New Town: Ben Cox
Uckfield North: Angie Smith
Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted: Tony Fielding
In the upcoming elections, there are 44 Conservative candidates, 27 Labour, 25 Green Party, 24 Liberal Democrats, five standing for UKIP and 11 independent candidates standing in total.
The full list of candidates is available here.