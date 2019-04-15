Here are the Liberal Democrat candidates fighting the Wealden District Council elections

These are the Liberal Democrat candidates standing for the Wealden District Council elections on May 2.

The party has put forward 24 candidates to fight for seats on the council, which represents residents in areas including Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Herstmonceux Polegate, and Pevensey Bay.

A spokesperson for the party said, “Wealden Liberal Democrats are fighting a campaign based on affordable homes, fairer parking, more electric charging points, and stressing the accessibility and hard-working nature of Lib Dem community

councillors.

“On parking, any Lib Dem councillor elected to town or district council will push for a workable and acceptable solution for on-street parking controls in town centres and residential roads.

“On housing, the Lib Dems are committed to making more affordable homes available for local families, and working for a fairer deal for those in the private rented sector.

“On the environment, Lib Dem councillors are committed to reducing single-use plastics and getting our towns and villages ready for the coming generation of electric cars.

“And Lib Dem councillors have a proud record of being accessible to residents – town councillors in Uckfield hold regular surgeries on Saturday morning, continuing a long-standing tradition of being hard-working community representatives.”

Below is a list of the Liberal Democrat candidates and which seats they are hoping to win.

Arlington: Catherine Hall

Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Katrina Best

Crowborough Jarvis Brook: Gareth Owen-Williams

Crowborough South East: Adrian Morris

Crowborough South West: Alison Arthur

Frant and Wadhurst: Bruce Meredeen

Hailsham Central: Paul Holbrook

Hailsham East: Gavin Blake-Coggins

Hailsham North: Barbara Holbrook

Hailsham North West: Neil Cleaver

Hailsham South: Anne Blake-Coggins

Hailsham West: Steve Murphy

Heathfield North: Fraser Kerr

Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels: Paul Coleshill

Lower Willingdon: Gillian Milton

Pevensey Bay: Roanna Brewer

Polegate North: Andy Watkins

South Downs: Vanessa Rowlands

Uckfield East: Paul Sparks

Uckfield New Town: Carole Ridout

Uckfield North: Tim Murray

Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted: James Edwards

Upper Willingdon: Kay Dewick

In the upcoming elections, there are 44 Conservative candidates, 27 Labour, 25 Green Party, 24 Liberal Democrats, five standing for UKIP and 11 independent candidates standing in total.

The full list of candidates is available here.