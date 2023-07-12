Heroic police officers disarm knife-wielding man who threatened to kill Chichester A&E patients

Two police officers to disarmed and arrested a man who was swinging a large knife around St Richard’s Hospital last year have been nominated for a national award for their bravery.

On April 4 last year, a man attended St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester planning to to harm NHS staff and members of the public, police have said.

After threatening security staff, the man produced a large knife, and as security staff tried to stop him he ran to the ambulance bay and threatened paramedics and ranted about his hatred for the NHS.

One of the security guards went into the hospital and approached PC Amy Hanley and PC Matt Dodd, who were guarding a prisoner. The officers arranged for security to stay with the hospital guard while they went to deal with the developing situation.

Meanwhile the man had made his way from the ambulance bay to the front doors of A&E and attempted to walk in, with the security guard following and trying to engage with him from a distance. The man approached security with the knife, shouting: “I’m going to stab everyone in A&E, I’m going to kill them all, I’m going to do it now.”

He went into the A&E reception where members of the public were waiting to be seen. At this moment PC Hanley and PC Dodd caught up with the man and attempted to engage him.

PC Hanley drew her Taser and moved into a position to close the man down, pushing him towards a wall rather than towards other members of the public, supported by PC Dodd.

The officers shouted at the man to drop the knife, but he did not, so PC Hanley Tasered him.

Once he was on the floor, the officers moved in, secured the man and ensured the knife was safely out of harm's way.

Sussex Police Federation Chair Daren Egan said: “If it wasn’t for Amy and Matt bravely walking into unknown danger, this man could have caused serious injury to NHS staff or members of the public. This could have been a tragic incident, but the officers acted quickly and professionally to detain the man in a safe manner. I commend them on their courageous actions.”