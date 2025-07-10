He's a mix of his mum and his nan... he's Sally Vate!

Jon Hughes – aka Sally Vate – will be making sure you are all in the mood and comfortable as your hostess at the next Shoreham Comedy Club night coming up at the Ropetackle (Thurday, July 17 at 8pm).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can expect niceness from her. After all, as Jon explains, Sally Vate is a mix of his mum and his nan thrown together with his years in the retail sector.

“She just appeared one day! I think I started off really at school when I was discovering drama and doing a panto in my last year at school. I was doing GCSE's and we got marked in it. I played my first dame and I'm still playing panto dame now 20 years later!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sally Vate is very mumsy. She is an all-northern lass with the liver of a house brick. I grew up in a very female empowered family with a lot of strong female personalities. There is a little essence of my nana in there and also my mum. There was a point where I had the same hairstyle as my mum. A friend of mine said ‘Oh my God! You could be sisters!’ That was a bit of an eye opener! You know that daughters turn into their mothers but I didn't realise that sons could do the same thing!

“I started off really when I moved down here about 25 years ago. Originally I am from Goole in East Yorkshire and I was with a partner at the time and for some reason I had always wanted to move down south and so we moved down to Bournemouth for God knows how many years at first. And then we parted ways.”

Jon had six months in Grand Canary and when he moved back to the UK he thought he was going to put the drag act behind him but somehow he slipped back into it.

“It started really by accident when I moved to Bournemouth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started the drag and people commented that as nice as he was, he was even nicer when he was in drag: “But all the drag artists I had seen had been a bit vicious and I thought I didn't want to be that type of person, but I realised that you could be a good person and still get a laugh out of it and so that's how Sally Vate came along. I started doing hosting and karaoke and quiz nights and then I met another artist who helped me to sing.

“I think to be good at it you've got to have a good personality. I do a lot of hosting on the drag scene as well as doing my shows and I think that gives you more longevity. Obviously you have to have some sort of talent behind it. You can't just put a frock on and look amazing without having any talent to back it up. You need to be able to entertain a room for an hour and to do that you've got to have a level of personality and warmth. Some acts are a bit cutting but because of my background in retail I think I still have that customer service essence in me, and again I think that's what's given me longevity in the business. I try to read the room and try to find the humour in the room.”

For the comedy night at the Ropetackle, Sally Vate is your host for another triple headline evening. On the bill this month are support acts Charlette Madden and Harrison Thomas, headlined by Herbie Adams, Juliet Meyers and Gbemie Oladipo.