High risk missing person investigation launched after vehicle found crashed in East Sussex

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle which left the road and was found badly damaged in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Hailsham Road in Polegate at 8.55pm on Friday (June 7) and discovered the vehicle in a dense bushes and undergrowth near the Cophall Wood recycling centre.

A search was made of the vehicle and in the immediate area but no one was found.

Chief Inspector Dave Groombridge said: "This appears to be a single vehicle collision, however we cannot locate the driver who could be seriously injured. We are searching the area and appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle leave the road and crash earlier this evening or anyone with injuries leaving the scene.

"This is being treated as high risk missing person investigation. If anyone has any information which could assist us please call 999 quoting serial 1352 of 07/06."