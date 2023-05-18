High Sheriff Award presented to Starr Trust charity in Hove

On Thursday May 11, The High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King, visited the Starr Trust office in Hove to present an award in recognition of ‘great and valuable services to the community’.

High Sheriff Jane King with Starr Trust Team

Jane King has just completed a busy year of service in office, during which time she supported the work of the Starr Trust having kindly given her time to attend events and by advocating the charity.

The Starr Trust team were delighted to welcome The High Sheriff to the office and surprised her with High Tea to mark the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit the award was made by the High Sheriff of East Sussex for 2022/23, Mrs. Jane King, who said: “It is in recognition of great and valuable services to the community, and that is undoubtedly what The Starr Trust does for the people that they support, enhancing their lives in many various ways.”

High Sheriff Jane King with Starr Trust Team

Michael Jacobs, Trustee of the Starr Trust said: “That’s just wonderful, what a fantastic gesture, thank you Jane for your kind support and we hope you will keep in touch with the Trust after taking a well-deserved holiday!”

Further wording on the award presented reads: “The Award also recognises the appreciation of the residents and people of the said High Sheriff’s County for activity and contribution in enhancing the life of the community.”

The award is now pride of place on display in the Starr Trust office.Sussex based charity, the Starr Trust removes roadblocks for young people by supporting individuals and groups with financial grants, sharing connections and encouraging success. Awards are granted to young people aged 10-25 years to help them succeed and thrive in whatever they put their minds to.

For more information, visit starrtrust.org