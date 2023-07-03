NationalWorldTV
High Sheriff of Sussex visits St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester

On Thursday 15th June 2023, the newly appointed High Sheriff of Sussex, Andrew Bliss, visited St Wilfrid’s Hospice for a tour and a chat with new St Wilfrid’s CEO, Lois Howell.
By Jasmine CottonContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Lois Howell and Andrew BlissLois Howell and Andrew Bliss
Lois Howell and Andrew Bliss

As part of the High Sheriff of Sussex’s responsibilities, he will be taking an active part in supporting and promoting the voluntary sector across the county. St Wilfrid’s Hospice relies on volunteers to help run the charity, and Andrew was able to meet some of the staff and volunteers at St Wilfrid’s during his visit.

Andrew comments “I have never visited a Hospice before so I wasn’t sure what to expect. While the buildings and facilities are seriously impressive and the setting and gardens are tranquil and beautiful, it was the encounters with the brilliant team of staff and volunteers which stood out most of all for me.

They spoke with quiet pride and great care about their various roles and their focus on enabling people to spend their last days living well, shone through. It was heartening to learn that St Wilfrid’s have many volunteers who fulfil a variety of roles – it speaks volumes about how well regarded the Hospice is in the local community and the importance that people place on the work that you do.”

The team at St Wilfrid’s are looking forward to the upcoming year and working collaboratively with Andrew as he fulfills his responsibilities to the local voluntary sector.

If you are interested in volunteering for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, please get in touch with the volunteering team on [email protected] or call 01243 755815.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end of life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors. Only a small percentage of the costs are currently met by the NHS and they rely on the community to fund the remainder, which totals over £9million each year. You can find out more information at www.stwh.co.uk or by calling 01243 775302.

Related topics:NHS