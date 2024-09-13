High Sheriff of West Sussex visits newly acquired Foodbank Centre in Petworth

Chichester District Foodbank’s new premises for their Petworth Centre was visited by Philippa Gogarty, the High Sheriff of West Sussex on 9th September, as part of her visit she also went to the Chichester centre to experience a foodbank session and see how the warehouse operates.

During her year as High Sheriff, Philippa has said ‘she intends to focus her efforts on highlighting the hardship caused by poverty and gaps in service provision, wishing to recognise the selfless acts of staff and volunteers alike’.

She has been involved in many volunteer organisations and she listened intently as the Petworth team described the challenges faced by those in food poverty, the causes, and the effect, especially on young families.

The Petworth Foodbank Centre, partnered by Petworth Area Churches Together, has enjoyed the generosity of the Petworth United Reformed Church who, for the past 10 years freely made available the basement room of the church as a store/packing area for the Foodbank’s operation in serving the Petworth area.

The High Sheriff helping volunteers and staff to pack boxes ready for delivery

Following the recent closure of the church, due to reported costly refurbishment requirements, the need was made known for a new home for the Foodbank and some very generous offers of such premises from Petworth businesses were made, including the Leconfield Estates.

They said, ‘It was the expressed wish of Lord Egremont that the Estate offer suitable premises to the Foodbank’. A vacant storage facility at Keyfox Farm has now been made freely available courtesy of Lord Egremont and has become the new operations area for Petworth’s Foodbank delivery service to people in food crisis.

The food donation points remain the same… the Petworth Co-op, Fittleworth Stores, Graffham Village Shop, Southdown Chiropractic in The Old Bakery and at All denominational & Village Churches. Food is regularly collected by volunteers from these collection points and delivered to the new facility.

There, it is weighed in, date checked and placed in order, on shelving, ready to be packed into boxes for delivery. Signposters take details of an enquirer and a request, to the team of delivery drivers, is put out and the first two to respond are commissioned to do the delivery.

New Foodbank Centre

Normally within 24 hours the client will receive the appropriate household size consignment of food. All of this is done by an amazing team of Petworth volunteers.

Emily Seex said, ‘We so appreciate the ongoing support of the Petworth community, whether that’s food, financial donations, or volunteering, which can be done via the food donation points, or the website at https://chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/’