High winds lead to fallen trees across the Horsham district

High winds and heavy rain have led to a number of trees falling across the Horsham district.

By Sarah Page
6 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 3:34pm

One fell in Tanbridge Park, Horsham, today (Thursday) smashing the top of a street light.

Other fallen trees were reported on the A29 between Billingshurst and Five Oaks and near Water Lane in Storrington.

Fallen trees blocking roadways should be reported to West Sussex County Council.

The Met Office says that wet and windy conditions will continue towards the weekend before turning colder with a chance of wintry showers.

