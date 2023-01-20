'Highly intoxicated man' attacks multiple people at West Worthing railway station

A ‘highly intoxicated man’ made attacked multiple people at West Worthing railway station, according to police.

Police are now appealing for witness to a series of unprovoked attacks at the station a around 1.50pm on Saturday (January 14).

There are a number of people officers would like to speak with who may have information which could assist enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would like to speak with a woman who may have been assaulted by man who was highly intoxicated.

West Worthing railway station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are also particularly interested to speak with a man and woman who left the scene in their car after interacting with the suspect.

Police would also like to speak with a woman who was wearing a lilac scarf and hat who the suspect made contact with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.