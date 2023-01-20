'Highly intoxicated man' attacks multiple people at West Worthing railway station

Police are now appealing for witness to a series of unprovoked attacks at the station a around 1.50pm on Saturday (January 14).
There are a number of people officers would like to speak with who may have information which could assist enquiries.
They would like to speak with a woman who may have been assaulted by man who was highly intoxicated.
Officers are also particularly interested to speak with a man and woman who left the scene in their car after interacting with the suspect.
Police would also like to speak with a woman who was wearing a lilac scarf and hat who the suspect made contact with.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.
Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 699 of 14/01.