Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Highly intoxicated man' attacks multiple people at West Worthing railway station

A ‘highly intoxicated man’ made attacked multiple people at West Worthing railway station, according to police.

By Joe Stack
23 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 4:54pm

Police are now appealing for witness to a series of unprovoked attacks at the station a around 1.50pm on Saturday (January 14).

There are a number of people officers would like to speak with who may have information which could assist enquiries.

Hide Ad

They would like to speak with a woman who may have been assaulted by man who was highly intoxicated.

Most Popular
West Worthing railway station
Hide Ad

Officers are also particularly interested to speak with a man and woman who left the scene in their car after interacting with the suspect.

Police would also like to speak with a woman who was wearing a lilac scarf and hat who the suspect made contact with.

Hide Ad

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 699 of 14/01.