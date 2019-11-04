Highways officers spotted at Cuckmere Haven – this is what they were doing

East Sussex County Council has confirmed why highways officers were at Cuckmere Haven on Thursday (October 31).

Several officers were spotted at the beauty spot, which has seen a vast amount of flooding lately due to heavy rainfall.

East Sussex Highways officers at Cuckmere Haven on Thursday (October 31). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for the county council said: “Highways contractors visited the A259 at Exceat as part of an ongoing project looking at options to improve traffic flow at Exceat Bridge.

“The visit was not in response to the flooding of Cuckmere Haven, which is not affecting the road. The Cuckmere river is the responsibility of the Environment Agency.”

READ MORE: Pictures taken with drone show shocking extent of flooding at Cuckmere Haven

Cuckmere Haven: Environment Agency responds to concerns as MP calls to dredge flooded river

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Petition calling for urgent action on Cuckmere Valley ‘crisis’

Cuckmere Haven flooding forces business to close