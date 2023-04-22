Edit Account-Sign Out
Hilton Hotel incident: Man arrested after scaffolding 'stand off' in Sussex

Sussex Police officers have arrested a man following a ‘stand off’ on scaffolding this morning (Saturday, April 22).

By Joe Stack
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

The police and ambulance service were called to Kings Road following reports of a man on scaffolding above the Hilton Hotel at about 7.25am.

Once the man had safely been brought down from the scaffolding, he was arrested by police on suspicion of affray and obstructing police, the force said.

He was treated by paramedics.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received reports of a man on scaffolding above the Hilton Hotel in Kings Road, Brighton, about 7.25am this morning.

“Officers engaged with the man, who was safely brought down to ground level.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of affray and obstructing police, and taken into custody.”