Hilton Hotel incident: Man arrested after scaffolding 'stand off' in Sussex

Sussex Police officers have arrested a man following a ‘stand off’ on scaffolding this morning (Saturday, April 22).

The police and ambulance service were called to Kings Road following reports of a man on scaffolding above the Hilton Hotel at about 7.25am.

Once the man had safely been brought down from the scaffolding, he was arrested by police on suspicion of affray and obstructing police, the force said.

He was treated by paramedics.

Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received reports of a man on scaffolding above the Hilton Hotel in Kings Road, Brighton, about 7.25am this morning.

“Officers engaged with the man, who was safely brought down to ground level.