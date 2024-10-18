Historic 19th century Chichester organ to be heard for first time in decades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The organ world turns its attention to Chichester for a special recital marking the restoration of the historic pipe organ in St John's Chapel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the last of the classical organs will finally be heard again after lying in pieces for decades. International recitalist Margaret Phillips, who specialises in early English organs and the music written for them, will offer the opening recital following its restoration by the Pallant Charitable Trust. The recital will be on October 25, with tickets available from The Novium.

Former Chichester Cathedral organist Alan Thurlow said he was relieved and excited: “It has been a very long journey, but it is very exciting. If you want to play Handel’s organ concerto, then this is the kind of organ that it would have been played on. It has got the pipes from the period and the wind pressure. You really would be hearing the same sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such is the interest aroused by this project that many groups of organists, as well as individual players, are booking up to visit Chichester to see the organ and play it themselves.”

The console of the historic pipe organ in St John's Chapel (contributed pic) | The console of the historic pipe organ in St John's Chapel (contributed pic)

The organ was “Victorianised” in the 1890s with added pipes and pedals: “But the heart of the organ was still the 1813 organ and it has been possible to restore it to what it was when it was first built.”

St John's Chapel was built in 1813 as a Proprietary Chapel, the money being raised by private subscription. Prime among those initiating the project was the Chichester composer John Marsh, and it was at Marsh's insistence that an organ was included in the planning. Architect James Elmes designed the case and specified the organ's position on the gallery as part of his original drawings.

As Alan says: “The chosen organ builder was John Pyke England who had previously rebuilt Chichester cathedral's organ in 1806. England was significant as being one of country's last great classical organ builders before the emergence of romantic organs, inspired by the Henry Willis organ built for the Great Exhibition of 1851. In common with English tradition at the time, the St John's organ had no pedals, a short-compass swell (finishing at the G below middle C), and a long-compass great providing a few pipes sounding lower than bottom note of the keyboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Second World War, congregations dwindled and St John's fell on hard times until eventually it was closed in 1973.

“In 1980 dry rot was discovered in the alcove into which the organ was slightly recessed on the gallery, which required the organ to be dismantled so the alcove could be demolished and the opening in the wall filled in. Had this been France, Germany or other European countries, the organ would have been classed as a national treasure and funds would have been available to have it restored. Sadly that is not the case in our own country, so for close on half a century the instrument remained stored in pieces on the gallery.

“In the early years of this century the Friends of St John's started a fund to raise money towards the cost of restoring the organ to its original specification and design. A full-size photographic image of the case was made and put in position on the gallery to remind people of what had once stood there. Sadly the cost of such a restoration was beyond their ability to raise funds, and the prospect fell into abeyance.

“By good fortune, however, in 2022 a local private charitable trust was looking for a special project to mark the fiftieth anniversary of its foundation, and as its founder had lived in the Pallants and would have known the church before it closed, the trustees offered to pay the cost of restoring the organ in her memory. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the guidance of organ historian and consultant Nicholas Thistlethwaite, the specialist firm of Goetze & Gwynn from Worksop have now restored the organ to its original form.

Alan understands the cost of the project was well into six figures: “We have not had a definitive statement yet because there have been so many extras along the way. They discovered various things like the need to reinforce the platform on which it stands.”