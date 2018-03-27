Historic church roof project shortlisted for award

The sympathetic re-roofing of historic Hamsey Church, near Lewes, has put a Sussex company in line for honours.

The project by Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd has been shortlisted for the UK Roofing Awards in May.

Work by the company on the extensive lead roofing carried out at Canterbury Cathedral has also been shortlisted.

The Grade I Listed St Peter’s at Hamsey has been a place of worship for 1,000 years. The Friends of Hamsey Church was established in 2016 to help with its upkeep into the future.

Meanwhile, Eastbourne-based Clarke Roofing has been awarded the Gold Safety Award from the National Federation of Roofing Contractors.

It is the ninth year in a row the firm has won the prestigious award. The scheme aims to promote health and safety among member companies and recognises those that have taken positive steps to reduce accidents and implement a safety culture throughout their business.