Historic iron bridge removed from Sheffield Park for refurbishment

A precious historic iron bridge was yesterday (Tuesday, April 30) removed from Sheffield Park Gardens.

The haulage division of JWD Removals of Eastbourne was called into action to assist the local firm of Hailsham Plant in the operation.

Once removed and loaded onto a flatbed trailer, the bridge - all intact - was secured and carefully transported to another local firm in Uckfield where it is to be refurbished.

When work is completed the bridge will be reinstated at Sheffield Park.

The gardens were originally laid out in the 18th century by the famed Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, and further developed in the early 20th century by its then owner, Arthur Gilstrap Soames. The beauty spot is now owned by the National Trust.