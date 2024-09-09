Historic wartime fortifications unearthed at new housing development in Midhurst, Sussex

Historic relics of the Second World War have been discovered during the construction of a new housing development in the Sussex town of Midhurst.

Work is now underway to ensure the items – defensive tank traps unearthed at Bellway’s Perceval Grange development off Bepton Road – can go on display for people to see.

During the war Midhurst was an important strategic location, and a range of defensive fortifications were put in place in the area in the event of an invasion on the south coast.

Bellway has unearthed more than 25 of the concrete anti-tank obstacles at a roundabout near the entrance to the site so far, with more towards the back fence-line. It is thought the tank traps were left there at the end of the war.

The housebuilder is working with Midhurst Town Council and the Cowdray Estate to preserve and explain the historic items, with plans for the tank traps to go on display around the town and at the development alongside information boards detailing their history.

Members of The Midhurst Society, which aims to explore the town’s history and tell residents and visitors about it through talks, exhibitions and publications, were excited by the discovery.

Chair of the group, Nick Cansfield, said: “We were thrilled when Justine Hope, the Site Manager for Bellway, got in touch to tell us that they had been uncovered. We are grateful to Midhurst Town Council, Cowdray Estate and Bellway for ensuring that they can be displayed across Midhurst as a reminder of the important defensive position that the town held during the War.”

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “It is so interesting to have unearthed these fortifications which help tell an important story about the local area at such a significant time in our nation’s history.

“We were keen to make sure that we do them justice by putting them on display in the town and at Perceval Grange and explaining their significance to residents and visitors to the area.

The northern part of the Perceval Grange site was a brickworks between 1913 and 1985, with the southern part of the site most recently used as a West Sussex County Council depot.