History talk: the battle for a railway to Lewes

At Lewes History Group’s July 10 talk, Chris Grove tells the remarkable story of events around the eventual approval of the coastal railway through Lewes in the mid-19th Century.

Route of today's railway line through Lewes

This includes what was said at the many fractious meetings that took place around East Sussex and in Parliament.

This talk covers the remarkable events that were reported in the press at the time.

Grove explains: “Much has been written about the discovery by the railway navvies, of the graves of the founders of St Pancras Priory in 1845.

"Little has been written about the years leading up to this, when supporters of the current coastal railway were battling four alternative routes, for Government approval.

"Two of these, preferred by residents in the far east of the county, would have avoided Lewes altogether.

"The other two, passing further north through Lewes, would have saved the Priory site from the damage inflicted by the construction.”

Doors open 7pm for 7.30 start at Kings Church, Brooks Rd, BN7 2BY

All need to book https://ticketsource.co.uk/lhg

Members free : Non-members £4