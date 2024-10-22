Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer/composer/songwriter and actor Hoagy Carmichael will be celebrated at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne for their gig at the Fishermen's Club on Wednesday, October 30.

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Hoagy Carmichael was one of the most successful Tin Pan Alley songwriters of the 1930s and was among the first singer-songwriters in the age of mass media to utilise new communication technologies such as television, microphones and sound recordings.

“In his long career he wrote several hundred songs including 50 that achieved hit record status. He is best known for composing four of the most-recorded American songs of all time: Stardust, Georgia on my Mind, The Nearness of You and Heart and Soul. He won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1951 for Ole Buttermilk Sky with lyrics by Johnny Mercer, and the same team were responsible for the much-loved song Skylark. “Carmichael also appeared as a character actor and musical performer in 14 films, hosted three musical-variety radio programmes, performed on television, and wrote two autobiographies. All of which gives Chris Ingham a wealth of material to bring to the Splash Point Jazz Club stage with his tribute show Hoagy!

“Chris is a jazz pianist and vocalist who composes TV music, has acted on stage, and curates jazz clubs in Suffolk. As an erstwhile music journalist, Chris has written books on Billie Holiday (2000), The Beatles (2002) and Frank Sinatra (2005) and produced dozens of articles and reviews for Mojo magazine. So there are many parallels between his career and that of Hoagy Carmichael. In addition to Hoagy! Chris also performs quartet tributes to Dudley Moore and Stan Getz.

“Chris's Hoagy! Quartet features trumpeter Paul Higgs, a highly accomplished and respected trumpet player with an impressive career in many fields including performing, composing and arranging music for film, TV and theatre. He was a musical director for many years for the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company.

“Bass player Simon Thorpe is no stranger to regulars at Splash Point Jazz Club, and is one of the UK's best-known jazz bassists, nominated in 2016 and again in 2017 for a British Jazz Award.

“Drummer George Double's West End and touring theatre record includes stints on Wicked, Guys and Dolls, Avenue Q, Sinatra and Anything Goes. He appears regularly at Ronnie Scott’s club in London and is also curator of Hadleigh, Southwold and Frinton Jazz Clubs. He last performed at the Fishermen's club earlier this year with sax supremo Art Themen.

The band will be playing a selection of Hoagy Carmichael's fabulous songs, along with Chris Ingham's narration on aspects of Hoagy's life.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies). Under-25s concession is £7.50, only available on door sales. Doors open at 7.15pm and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and a warm welcome inside.