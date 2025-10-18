Hollow Souls and Elles Bailey combine for Shoreham date

Kris Barras’ Hollow Souls play Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on Wednesday, October 22 on the back of their fourth single Burn It To The Ground, featuring Elles Bailey.

Their self-titled debut EP came out on October 10.

Kris and Elles have maintained a close working relationship over the years, with Kris directing several of Elles’ music videos and the pair often comparing notes.

Elles said: “This genuinely feels like such a treat to be collaborating with the one and only Kris Barras. I’m so excited that we are finally on a track together and I was invited to be a part of this really special project!”

Once Kris, Elles and producer and multi-instrumentalist Josiah J Manning completed the demo for the new song, the Hollow Souls band tracked the instrumental live in the studio, with everything bar Elles’ vocal. Hollow Souls resident vocalist Phoebe Jane’s backing vocals and guitar solo overdubs were tracked in one take.

Kris said: “I’ve been friends with Elles for a good few years now and it’s been great to see her career go from strength to strength. Fans have often asked when we are going to record a song together. Now seemed like the perfect time. It’s a perfect project for Elles to be involved in. She absolutely nailed the vocal on this track, and we had great fun writing the lyrics together.

“Hollow Souls anthology of singles already demonstrates real alchemy, with their guest stars ranging from American guitar hero Jared James Nichols, Jon ‘Marv’ Harvey of Monster Truck and Chris Tapp of The Cold Stares.

“Hollow Souls secret set on the main stage at this summer’s Maid of Stone Festival set the incendiary tone for this autumn’s first-ever Hollow Souls headline tour, boasting 20 dates across the UK with special guest, Troy Redfern.”