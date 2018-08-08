Hollywood leading ladies supporting Sussex film festival

Major Hollywood actors Joely Richardson, Amanda Donohoe and Greta Scacchi, plus TV star Denise Welch, have pledged their support for this year’s Women Over 50 Film Festival (WOFFF), taking place in Brighton and Lewes between September 20-23.

WOFFF is an international film festival which aims to tackle the inequality older women face in the film industry. Richardson, Donohoe, Scacchi and Welch have joined together to help WOFFF celebrate women over 50, in front of and behind the camera.

Women Over 50 Film Festival showcases older women’s talents and looks at what it means to be an older woman today, through screening films made by, or staring, women over 50. It aims to start conversations between generations about ageing and to help end the isolation of older women.

Actress Greta Scacchi, star of Versailles and War and Peace, grew up in Sussex and has been a long-time supporter of WOFFF, particularly because it tackles the discrimination older women face in the media.

Speaking of her decision to support the festival for a second year, Greta said: “I’m proud to have been an early supporter of the Women Over Fifty Film Festival before the subject of women in the film industry became such a huge public issue.

“WOFFF has always been ahead of the curve in its celebration of the unique voice of older women in film and I am delighted to continue supporting the work of such a great festival.”

The festival launch is on September 20 at Duke of York’s Picturehouse, Brighton, and then moves to its new cinema home at Depot, Lewes, on September 22 and 23.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.wofff.co.uk