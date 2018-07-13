Hollywood royalty has come to Seaford to film scenes for a new movie

English actor Bill Nighy, famed for starring in Love Actually and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has been spotted filming scenes for his new film, Hope Gap, this week.

Camera equipment, vans, and a portable loo were spotted perched on the cliff top at the Coastguard Cottages as filming started on the independent film, written and directed by Oscar-nominated William Nicholson.

Tony Jackson, project and facilities manager at Seaford Town Council, said: “This is special because it’s not just a film with scenes shot in Seaford, it is actually based here.

“The feedback from the residents and visitors has been very positive.

“Everyone seems very excited about it, and many people have been going to watch the filming on the beach.”

Mr Jackson said Mr Nicholson, who co-wrote cinematic-epic Gladiator, was passionate about filming in Seaford having lived here for some time.

Seaford Town Council warned beach-goers that the area next to Martello Tower would be out of bounds with parking restrictions at the esplanade car park, while the cast and crew rehearse and film from Thursday July, 12 to Saturday July, 14.

The Hollywood star was obliging some residents with photos in between scene rehearsals.

Seaford Town Councillor Phil Boorman said: “This is absolutely fantastic for the town, what a great thing to happen to Seaford.

“The town council will be paid for this and I’m sure the money will go to good use.”

Starring along side Mr Nighy is Annette Bening.

Ms Bening shot to fame for her role in American Beauty, the part earned her a Bafta for best actress.

The film cast and crew are shooting scenes in Broad Street, Seaford town centre today, Friday, July 13,

Hope Gap centres around a married couple, Grace and Edward, played by Bill Nighy and Annette Bening.

When their son comes to visit them in their seaside town Nighy announces to his son Jamie that he is going to leave his wife Grace the following day. The plot shows the unravelling of their lives as they deal with the shock and anger.