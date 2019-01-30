Holy Cross pupils launch their bid to banish litter from Uckfield

Pupils at Holy Cross Primary School have launched a campaign against plastics by joining forces with volunteers from Brighter Uckfield to combat litter on the streets of the town.

In their bid to banish litter from the streets surrounding the school children from reception, year one and year six carefully collected the rubbish filling eight large bin bags.

Pupils from Holy Cross CEP School tackle litter in Uckfield SUS-190130-133752003

During the week-long campaign, the children will be engaging with learning about plastics and their impact on the environment both locally and worldwide.

This will be aided by an awareness raising talk by representatives from Southern Water who will highlight the issues surrounding our sewer system.

Using an interactive and fun presentation pupils will learn about what blocks sewers.

They will also learn about micro plastics that cannot be removed by their treatment process, subsequently flowing into seas causing damage to animals that ingest them.

A school spokesman said it hopes the campaign will engender in the children the courage to campaign for their beliefs and be advocates for what they know is right.

Holy Cross headteacher, Cathy Dart said: “We aim to teach our children to have beliefs and to be brave enough to stand up for them.

“We are using Campaign Against Plastics week to show how this can be done and why we should campaign for what we believe is right.

“The children have fully embraced it and are loving learning how they can help the world they inherit.”

