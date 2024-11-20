Home check service helps East Sussex residents keep warm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents who struggle to keep their homes warm can get support and advice through the council’s Warm Home Check service.

With over 30,000 households in East Sussex living in fuel poverty, the free service offers telephone advice for anyone struggling to afford to keep warm at home, as well as money-saving advice and tips on how to stay warm for less.

Eligible households can also receive a home energy efficiency assessment which includes advice on how to reduce energy costs, for example by switching suppliers, and details of the financial support available to help with heating costs.

Darrell Gale, East Sussex Director of Public Health, said: “Unfortunately, we know there are people in East Sussex who struggle to afford to keep their homes warm and over 3,500 properties have no central heating.

“Cold weather and living in a poorly heated home can make health problems much worse for people with underlying health issues such as breathing problems and heart conditions.

“Last year the Warm Home Check service carried out 625 assessments and provided help and advice to thousands of residents, helping them to keep their homes warmer during the winter months. If you struggle to keep warm at home, please do get in touch for support and advice.”

The Warm Home Check service is available all year round.

Subject to funding being available, the service can also coordinate and source funding for the installation of larger heating and insulation improvements.

Donald from Eastbourne was recently helped by the Warm Home Check service.

After being referred due to a broken boiler, a warm home check was carried out with Donald at his park home.

Following the home assessment, radiator foils were fitted and he was advised he was eligible for a replacement boiler through the National Energy Foundation. A new boiler was fitted in June and Donald reports he is now much warmer.

Donald said: “The Warm Home Check energy assessor was marvellous and knew his stuff.

“I have no complaints and am just so grateful to everyone who helped me. Thank you.”

The service can also provide information on the government grants available to eligible households who do not use a gas boiler as the home’s main heating system.

Home Upgrade Grants can fund improvements such as wall or loft insulation and solar panels, as well as electric radiators.

The grants are available to homes with poor energy efficiency where households have an income of £36,000 a year or less. To qualify for current Home Upgrade Grant funding, applications must be received by the end of December.

As well as ensuing their home is warm and heated to 18C (65F), residents are also reminded to take steps to keep well this winter.

Tips to keep warm and well include layering clothes to help trap in warm air, wearing non-slip footwear both indoors and out, moving about regularly, drawing the curtains at dusk, and having hot meals and drinks.

It is also important people get their seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 vaccinations if they are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from these illnesses. This includes older people and other vulnerable groups including pregnant women, carers and people with certain health conditions.

Darrell Gale continued: “As the weather starts to turn colder, I encourage all residents to think about making sure they can stay warm and well this winter.

“I also urge people to check their eligibility for certain benefits, including Pension Credit, to ensure they don’t miss out on other winter support schemes such as the Winter Fuel Allowance and Cold Weather Payments.

“And if you have older neighbours or relatives, please check on them to make sure they’re safe, warm and well when the winter weather bites.”

To apply for a warm home check visit eastsussex.gov.uk/keepwarm, text WARM to 80011 or call 0800 464 7307.

More information on how to stay warm and well this winter is available at warmeastsussex.org.uk