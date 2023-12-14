Homebuilder raises £21,000 for ‘life changing’ Chailey Heritage Foundation

The Chailey Heritage Foundation, which provides education and care services for young people with complex neurodisabilities, has received £21,000 from Vistry Group.

The charity, based in Lewes, East Sussex, was presented with the donation by representatives from the housebuilder’s South East region, which raised the money earlier this year by holding a golf day.

Vistry South East, which is based in Caterham and builds homes across Surrey, Sussex and Kent, has chosen the Chailey Heritage Foundation as its nominated charity for the past four years. In that time, it has raised more than £74,000 for the charity.

Steve Appleby, regional operations director at Vistry South East, said: “The Chailey Heritage Foundation is a life-changing organisation helping young people with a range of neurodisabilities to fulfil their potential.

Left to right, Will Folkes, Gareth Germer, Marie Ritchie, George Williams

“Their expertise helps maximise the level of independence they have improving not only their lives, but the lives of their families too.

“That is why we have continued to support this charity since 2019, raising thousands of pounds for them every year.

“The golf day was great fun and very well attended, and everyone there was so pleased to support such a good cause.”

The charity golf day was held at Woldingham Golf Club in Woldingham, Surrey, on Friday 21 July, and the money was raised through entry fees, sponsored holes and an evening event that included a meal and an auction

Will Folkes, head of fundraising at the Chailey Heritage Foundation, said that Vistry South East has been an “incredible supporter” of the foundation over recent years.

He said: “We are a charity that runs a school, a children’s home and a home for young adults, all of whom have extremely complex disabilities. We rely on the amazing support of companies like Vistry to deliver many of the services and facilities that make such a difference to the young people who rely on our services.

“Over the years Vistry, and their fantastic contractors who attend their golf day, have donated over £74,000 which has funded speciality mobility equipment, an adapted minibus, and activity days. They have also been great supporters of Patchwork Farm, our onsite therapy farm

