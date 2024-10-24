Homecoming Bognor recital for violinist Bradley Creswick

Bradley Creswick (contributed pic) | Bradley Creswick (contributed pic)

Violinist Bradley Creswick returns to Bognor Regis to join a piano trio recital on November 6 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm at The Bognor Club, 2 Sudley Road. Tickets £8 or under 25s £4.

Bradley, leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Philharmonia, will be joined by pianist Konstantin Lapshin and cellist Roger Clayden.

Roger said: “Bradley started life in Bognor Regis. He was taught violin by a violinist whose wife had a gift shop in the arcade in the centre of Bognor Regis. Indeed in the same arcade as my jewellery shop. Bradley's lessons were in a room at the back of the shop. His teacher also ran the Butlin's Orchestra and loved to play through the famous string quartets at his house. Bradley had lessons and as he progressed was invited to play in the orchestra and then to play string quartets at his teacher’s house. Finally he was granted a place as a student at The Royal College of Music in London.

“Bradley has had an amazing career. In 1987 he became leader of the Philharmonia Orchestra, with which he played The Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams at the 1989 BBC Proms.

“During the late nineties and 2000s Bradley's mother used to come into my shop for a chat and talk about music. She was a jazz singer and not so much into classical music. She told me about Bradley and after a period Bradley suddenly turned up in my shop. I chatted to him about classical music and told him about my orchestra at West Ham and the starting of my concert series.”

Now they are delighted to be performing together.

Programme includes: Haydn Trio in Eb (Hoboken) No 29 final only; Haydn Trio in E Major (Hoboken) 28 complete; Mendelssohn Opus 49 Andante con moto tranquillo; Haydn Trio in C No 27 presto only.