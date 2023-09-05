Homeless young women in Brighton receive monthly donations to help fight period poverty

Vulnerable young women living in a supported housing service in Brighton have received their first donation of sanitary products, after a Guildford logistics company pledged to help fight period poverty every month.

Using Olio, an app which encourages people and businesses to share spare food or household items in the community, Sanctuary Supported Living’s Brighton and Hove Foyer made an urgent appeal for disposable menstrual products. In response to the appeal, female-lead company, Diamond Logistics, agreed to a monthly contribution of sanitary towels, tampons and other feminine hygiene products worth £250 to empower residents at the young people’s service to overcome period poverty and manage their periods safely, with confidence and without shame.

Deputy Local Service Manager, Jan Weston-Shaw, said: “Diamond Logistics’ donations will go a long way to help support homeless young women at Brighton and Hove Foyer. As a not-for-profit organisation, we’re grateful for any donations - but there are very few donations of sanitary or hygiene products which are essential for health and wellbeing, and yet an unaffordable luxury for vulnerable women. No one should have to sacrifice their dignity because they can’t afford the necessities; a big thank you to Kate and the rest of the team at Diamond Logistics for their kindness.”

Founder and CEO of Diamond Logistics, Kate Lester, said: “​I’m astounded at the cost of menstrual products these days and the lack of access to period products which impacts women and girls in our communities across the country. As a female-lead organisation and understanding how period poverty really impacts a young person’s confidence, we feel that it’s in our communities’ best interest to support those affected. I’m delighted to see our first donation materialise and hope it makes a big difference to residents at Brighton and Hove Foyer.”

Sanctuary Supported Living staff Linsey Lower and Kerry Lower with the donations.

According to Homeless Link, for 2022, 50% of accommodation providers and 79% of day centres saw an increase in people experiencing homelessness for the first time, as the UK emerged from the pandemic into a cost-of-living crisis[1]. For more information about donating to Brighton and Hove Foyer, please email [email protected].

For more information about Sanctuary Supported Living’s services for young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, see our latest news or find a service near you.