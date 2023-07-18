Homelessness charity BHT Sussex seeks new Board Members

BHT Sussex is looking for new Board members to support their vital work.

BHT Sussex is an organisation made up of interlinked projects and services that empower people to overcome homelessness, poverty, addiction and mental ill health.

The effects of the Covid pandemic and the growing cost of living crisis, together with insufficient social housing, bring uncertainty and opportunities which make the services and support that BHT Sussex provide more important than ever.

BHT Sussex is a people-led organisation. Last year they supported more than ten thousand clients and tenants. They prevented more than 2,500 people from becoming homeless, through services including their First Base Day Centre, Advice Centres across Sussex, and East Sussex Floating Support Service.

Kelvin MacDonald, Chair of BHT Sussex Board

They have achieved significant growth in the last fifteen months, with an increase in the services they provide. Consequently, their staff numbers have increased from 250 to over 350 and their turnover has increased from £15m to a projected £18m by March 2024.

Kelvin MacDonald, Chair of the BHT Sussex Board, said: “We are looking for people who want to help us make a big impact and shape a bold vision for a better future for our clients and tenants.

“If you care passionately about social justice, the need to end homelessness, providing housing for those most in need and the challenge of providing life-changing services across Sussex, then we are keen to hear from you.

“We are emerging from Covid a stronger, more resilient organisation and we are now setting our ambitious agenda for the next decade.

“We are looking for new Board members who first and foremost believe in the work we do. We welcome applications from candidates who are underrepresented on the BHT Sussex Board, these include people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, disabled people, LGBTQI+ people, women and young people.

“While none of the following skills are essential, we are particularly encouraging applications from clients, tenants, people with lived experience, someone with a financial qualification and those with property development experience.”

Board members need to be able to balance an enthusiasm for new opportunities with an understanding of, and an ability to assess, risk. Board members are ultimately responsible for ensuring that everything BHT Sussex does is effective, efficient and fulfils its statutory responsibilities.

Those interested in this opportunity should contact [email protected] who will provide more information including an invitation to an Open Evening so that you can hear more about this role and the work that BHT Sussex and their Board undertake. Claire can also arrange a telephone call with the BHT Sussex Chair of the Board for prospective applicants.

The deadline for expressions of interest is 10am on Monday August 14, 2023.