Homelessness charity thanks Chichester care home for ‘year of kindness’

A homelessness charity has thanked residents and staff at a Chichester care home for raising hundreds of pounds to help its work.

Wellington Grange residents and staff with representatives from Stonepillow.

Stonepillow said the support from Colten Care’s Wellington Grange will go towards the running costs of its busy hub in the city which was used by 225 people in need last year.

After they nominated Stonepillow as their charity of the year for 2022, residents and staff at the Broyle Road home organised a series of fundraising initiatives including a dog show and collections of donated clothes and toiletries.

Two team members braved a sponsored overnight sleepout in the grounds of the home while resident Jill Christison spent many winter hours knitting eight woolly hats for Stonepillow clients to wear.

Attending the home to accept a cheque for nearly £600, Leigh Stroud, Stonepillow Fundraising Manager, said: “We’re so grateful for the support that Wellington Grange has given us throughout our year-long partnership.

“It’s not only the financial donations that help but also the practical items as well, like the hand-knitted hats to help keep our clients warm.”

Leigh said the support from Wellington Grange would be used in the charity’s Chichester hub which last year served 3,379 hot meals to 225 people.

She added: “It’s a really important place, open seven days a week throughout the year, where clients can come and receive hot food, do their laundry, have a hot shower or a haircut, and arrange healthcare and GP appointments.

“The help from Wellington Grange will contribute to our ongoing running costs. We thank all the staff and residents at the home for their kindness in making us their chosen charity for the year.”

Wellington Grange resident and hat-knitter Jill Christison said: “It’s great to help such a worthwhile local charity.”

Companionship Team Leader Heather Pearce was one of the staff members on the sleepout along with Flo Dudley-Barritt who has since joined the Stonepillow team.

Heather said: “It was so lovely to be able to hand over a cheque to Stonepillow, knowing all the hard work for the year has gone to such a worthy cause. It made sleeping in the garden very much worth it.”

