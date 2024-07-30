Homes in Littlehampton left without water after main bursts
Homes were left without water after a main burst in Littlehampton.
Homes were left without water in the Lyminster area for several hours on Monday (July 29), according to reports on social media.
Some residents were still experiencing low pressure issues this morning (Tuesday) after initial repair works were completed.
“We are aware of a burst in BN17 7PN,” Southern Water stated on its website on Monday.
"Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”
