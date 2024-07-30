Homes in Littlehampton left without water after main bursts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homes were left without water after a main burst in Littlehampton.

Homes were left without water in the Lyminster area for several hours on Monday (July 29), according to reports on social media.

Some residents were still experiencing low pressure issues this morning (Tuesday) after initial repair works were completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are aware of a burst in BN17 7PN,” Southern Water stated on its website on Monday.

Homes were left without water in the Lyminster area of Littlehampton for several hours on Monday (July 29), according to reports on social media. (Image by Rony Michaud from Pixabay)

"Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.