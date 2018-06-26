Homes to be built between Eastbourne and Westham

Plans have been unveiled to build up 142 new homes between Westham and Eastbourne.

In a document prepared for public consultation, land promoter Gladman Developments says it is in the early stages of preparing an application to Wealden District Council for the new homes south of the railway line off Eastbourne Road which leads up to the roundabout with Priory Road.

The area is currently a mix of farmland and a caravan site

Local people say they are concerned a village the size of Westham does not have the resources for another development to add to two new estates between Westham and Stone Cross.

Objector Natasha Noll said, “There is a small village school here that has already been developed and is oversubscribed, roads are at breaking point and this is an important conservation area that should be protected.

“The doctors’ surgery has already been relocated to Stone Cross as it couldn’t cope in Pevensey and we only have a small local post office and bad transport links to local shops.”

Gladman, however, says the site will be surveyed for protected species and financial contributions will be made where there is a need to increase capacity in services such as local schools and a GP surgery.