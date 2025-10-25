Honouring and remembering the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz

At this year’s Petworth Literary Festival, award-winning historian Anne Sebba will tell a remarkable story of the strength of the human spirit amid unimaginable cruelty.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne will be discussing her new book The Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz which came out in hardback earlier this year and which will be out in paperback next March. She will be in conversation with Petworth Festival artistic director Stewart Collins on Wednesday, October 29 at 7:30pm in St Mary’s Church; tickets: £17 (adults) £7.50 (under 18) from the festival website.

It's an astonishing story she will relate.

In 1943, German SS officers in charge of Auschwitz-Birkenau ordered that an orchestra should be formed among the female prisoners. Almost fifty women and girls from eleven nations were assembled to play marching music to other inmates – forced labourers who left each morning and returned, exhausted and often broken, at the end of the day – and give weekly concerts for Nazi officers. For almost all of the musicians chosen to take part, being in the orchestra was to save their lives.

Today just one of those women is still alive, aged 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have visited a lot of concentration camps at various times in my professional life,” Anne said, “and I had always thought that the British Army had never been adequately recognised for dealing with the horrendous conditions at Belsen. They really brought it under control and dealt with the Nazis that were hanging around. Conditions were so awful and everyone was so shocked that when Richard Dimbleby made his broadcast people were saying that people just wouldn't believe it.

“But I was researching Belsen and while I was doing that I found out that on May 24 the Red Cross gave a concert with the remnants of the women's orchestra that had been moved from Auschwitz.”

Anne’s father was a tank commander who had gone to Belsen: “He always said that he was not there at the liberation that but he was there a week later and my son said that I should tell my own family’s story. When I finally finished researching my father's story I saw that that very day, May 24, he had signed a memo for the destruction of the lice-ridden huts at Belsen.”

Anne’s father died 30 years ago but inevitably she wonders now whether his path crossed with that of the orchestra. He was there that day, the day that the orchestra played: “And he loved music…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this is very much not a book about my father. It's very much a book about the women and what they went through and what they did to survive. What makes a human being want to live when there are surrounded by so much death and destruction? But these women really really wanted to live, and this book is as much about the triumph of the human spirit.

“The uplifting thing is that against the backdrop of such appalling sadism these women really wanted to live, and what gives me satisfaction is giving a name and humanity to these people that otherwise would have been lost to history. If only one of them had played magnificently, they would not have survived but the fact is that they pulled together as a team. When they got back to the huts they had terrible arguments but they managed to work together and they survived.”