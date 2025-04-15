Horam councillors point out potential mistake over potential housing site

Horam

An acre meadow with a pond shaded by trees has been 'mistakenly' identified as a potential housing site by Wealden District Council.

That's the view of Horam parish councillors who say the allocation contradicts the April 2022 Wealden District Council Open Space Report. Among other statements, it says 'the parish lacks a substantial tract of both green and amenity greenspace based on its population' (which, they point out has since grown.)

The site is a roughly rectangular, 0.4ha/1 acre site on the northern side of the access road to Discovery Way and Horam Village Hall. It fronts the A267 and was part of the old Merrydown cider factory site. Before Merrydown was redeveloped, it was a largely untended meadow with a pond and trees. It remains that way still.

Parish councillors cite Wealden's Design and Access statement as saying: 'Existing meadow and pond at the southern boundary to be retained and enhanced as part of a habitat creation area.' A project involving local volunteers had already been proposed and planned to enhance the site. which was retained but neglected since the Merrydown building scheme.

Project H (iii) in the Horam Neighbourhood Plan 'aims to improve this site by creating a tranquil area with seating, bins, bird feeders, replanting for shade and all-weather permeable footpaths made of some bark chip or compacted stone.'

Wealden District Council has allocated the site for a five-house development in its Draft Local Plan. And now Horam Parish Council has launched a fight to retain it as a habitat area and increase biodiversity.

Parish Council chairman Andy Billings said: "We aim to make it somewhere for residents to visit, sit, chat with friends or as a shady respite from all the activity on the recreation ground."

Members pointed out that until the Horam Neighbourhood Plan reached its Examination stage, this site had been included as a potential Local Green Space. And the Examiner agreed saying: "I am satisfied that the projects are both appropriate and locally distinctive; with lands at the corner of the A267 being designated: 'particularly noteworthy.'"

But during the the examination Wealden District Council 'asserted its authority,' threatening not to approve the Neighbourhood Plan unless the site was removed.

The examiner therefore had no choice but to remove it as a Local Green Space. However he intentionally kept the project to enhance the site in the 'Made' version of the Neighbourhood Plan.

Developing it, members note, would reduce designated green space in Horam Parish by half, reducing it in a parish that is already considered deficient.

The Parish now states: 'Wealden should support making the site available and accessible long term to Horam enabling it to be enhanced as a tranquil area in line with our Neighbourhood Plan.'

