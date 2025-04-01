Horam's population 'could more than double' due to new developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another 750 new homes, plus additional new developments, could see Horam's population more than double.

At last Thursday's annual parish assembly in the village, residents queried Wealden District Council's consultation document for its Draft Local Plan. This included a site for 750 homes, offices, public buildings and a school at Coxlow Farm, Horam Road.

Parish Council chairman Andy Billings noted Horam is taking 'a very big hit' in terms of development. This is both in terms of the absolute number of dwellings and then 'very much more' in terms of a percentage of both current residents and housing stock.

This includes five new homes next to Discovery Way, 45 at Cauldavon, Horebeech Lane and six at Great Easterfields which involves the controversial demolition of a listed farmhouse. There would also be 35 new homes at Clearview Farm and another six at Horsham Flat Farm, both in Chiddingly Road.

Although residents approved of the Parish's Neighbourhood Plan which effectively restricts the roof heights of new buildings, there were fears expressed that proposals will entirely eradicate the feel and character of the village.

At the last census count the population of Horam was said to be 1,796 but the addition of 800 homes would see in the region of 2,400 more people living in the community.