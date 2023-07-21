Horley care home celebrates new festival with local community

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Amherst house, on Court Lodge Road were joined by the people of Horley for their first-ever summer festival – Amhersts Medieval Festival, a celebration of all things from the Middle Ages.
The fun-filled festival came as Amherst House celebrated Care Home Open Week, a national initiative that encourages care homes to open their doors and showcase what life in a care home is really like.
Festivalgoers were treated to live music from Guitar & Fiddle Duo, The Reel Fling, who performed instrumental versions of popular songs – that got everyone up on the dancefloor. Ensuring everyone felt like they were back in the Middle Ages, the home’s team arranged Huxleys Birds of prey for a display.
Guests were also treated to a traditional summer barbecue prepared by the home’s Head Chef.
Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed the local community for our first summer festival here at Amherst House.
“The festival was the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and enjoy a celebration of live music. Many residents at Amherst House have fond memories of attending festivals and watching live music in their younger years, and this event encouraged them to look back and relive these happy times with their younger generations.
“We’re already planning our next summer event so keep your eyes peeled!”
To find out more about Care UK’s Festival Season celebrations, please visit: www.careuk.com/festival-season