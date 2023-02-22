Horley care home visited by a herd of fluffy alpacas

A care home in Horley was joined by some unusual friends for a special afternoon of animal fun.

Residents Tony and Betty Lock

Residents at Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, gathered to welcome two friendly alpacas, Hugo and Finlay, into the home’s lounge where they received plenty of fuss and attention.

As part of the animal therapy session, residents learnt about the history and characteristics of alpacas, as well as other interesting facts about the calming animals.

Resident, Christine Mahoney, said: “I loved Hugo and Finlay! I was waiting for them to come down in the lift – something you don’t see very often! Both of them were incredibly friendly and had such long eyelashes! I can’t wait for them to come again.”

Cristina Cristea, general manager at Amherst House, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon welcoming our very special guests, Hugo and Finlay, to Amherst House.

“We are always looking for new and exciting activities for residents to enjoy that offer a memorable experience, likely not enjoyed before. Animal therapy has proven to be incredibly beneficial for older people, as it can be calming, prompt conversations, and put a smile on everyone’s faces. Alpacas are known for being gentle animals, which makes them perfect for care home visits.

“It was lovely to welcome Hugo and Finlay into the home, and we look forward to welcoming them and other animals, big or small, to Amherst House in the future!”

