Nextdoor, the neighbourhood network, has today revealed the winner of the national #LoveYourNeighbourhood competition, which invited Brits up and down the country to capture the beauty of their neighbourhoods through photography.

Sunrise over the lakes in Horley as the swans awoke from their slumber

Selected from more than 4,000 entries ranging from stunning landscapes, wildlife, portraits of people within local communities amongst others, the overall winner was David Brooker from Crowborough, East Sussex for his breathtaking photograph of Ashdown Forest in Sussex.

“Living on the western side of Crowborough gives easy access to the beautiful Ashdown Forest. I enjoy many walks in the forest and generally around the whole area of scenic East Sussex - it is a lovely neighbourhood to live in,’’ says David Brooker. ‘’This image was taken just after sunset looking south with Friends Clump on the near horizon with the distant South Downs visible below the line of clouds.’’

Other finalists from the competition include:

Ashdown Forest taken by Nextdoor’s #LoveYourNeighourhood 2022 Winner, David Brooker, Crowborough, East Sussex

• Becks Mitchell, Rosetta, Belfast: Ormeau Park taken during a morning walk revealing the peaceful, active and social space

• Kim Osborn, Horley, Surrey:Sunrise over the lakes in Horley as the swans awoke from their slumber

• Prakash Joshi, Southfields, London: A diving bathing Blue Tit photographed in Southfields Parkside

• Claire Ferris, Studley, Warwickshire: Sunrise photograph on the bridge near the church of the River Arrow in Studley

• Paschal Hudson, Barne Barton, Plymouth:Royal Albert Bridge and Tamar Bridge, Plymouth at night

Roisin O’Neill, Head of Community at Nextdoor said: “From forming friendships, supporting local businesses to being places we socialise within, our neighbourhoods are important places to us. At Nextdoor, we believe there is hidden beauty in every neighbourhood across the UK and through the art of photography we wanted people to showcase just why they love their neighbourhood.From the winning image of Ashdown Forest in East Sussex to the incredible detail captured of the Blue Tit in Southfields in London, its clear inspiration can be found right outside our front doors.The overall winner will receive a prize package including a £500 AirBnB voucher, a £50 Popsa voucher, a commemorative 2023 calendar featuring a selection of entries from the global Nextdoor #LoveYourNeighborhood competitions.

