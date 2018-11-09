Horse rescue charity’s plea for help to save seriously ill pony

A horse rescue is appealing for help to save a seriously ill young pony named Wilbur.

The animal was taken under the wing of Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue, and is extremely malnourished and has stomach problems.

Wilbur is in need of serious help to get better again. Photo by Rainbow Bridge Equine Rescue

The charity, based in Wilmington, says it needs a hand paying the £2,000 vet bill his treatment has racked up.

Julie Karimi, the charity’s founder, said, “We have had so much support. We have even had a hat named after him by a local company.

“He came in as skin and bone. But he was bloated, he looked like a cow not a pony.”

Wilbur grazing

She added, “He’s come from a bad background, obviously been very neglected. He’s only young. We need people’s help to get him better.”

Today (November 9) Wilbur is having a biopsy to get to the bottom of what is wrong with him.

The charity wrote on its Facebook page, “He really is a sweet little pony and we are so so grateful that you have all supported Wilbur to get this far.

“Please continue to help our little boy and all pray and cross our fingers that the results will be good .

“Claudia the vet and the whole team at Cliffe have been fantastic with Wilbur and have been trying to keep our costs as low as possible but he is still needing your help to get better and to remain there for his treatment.”

You can donate on PayPal using the email rainbowbridgeequinerescue@yahoo.co.uk or call Cliffe Vets Direct between 10am and 3pm on 01323 815120.

Visit @RainbowBridgeEquineRescue on Facebook for updates about Wilbur.