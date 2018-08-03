Horse Trial and County Fair is a ‘very unique event’

Preparations for the annual International Horse Trials at Firle Place, are in full swing to deliver a weekend packed with excitement for all the family on August 18 and 19.

Whether you are eventing savvy or totally new to the sport, you are guaranteed to find plenty to enjoy. The main arena offers a focal point to the event with a range of displays and entertainment throughout the weekend. You will find a range of eateries close to hand to keep even the most discerning of palates happy. Georgie Dickinson, commercial manager at BEDE Events, said: “Firle offers something very unique, we present a showcase of the best of the British countryside and the businesses within it.” Tickets at www.bede-events.co.uk