Horsham-based jazz drummer makes big statement with new vinyl release

Horsham-based jazz drummer Pete Cater admits he’s making a bit of a statement by putting out his new single as a 45 RPM vinyl.

Hoops/Stuff Like That (MRPC242) comes from Pete Cater and The Ministry Of Jazz.

“And I'm making a statement about the way that we consume music in the 21st century. With the predominance of the platforms, music has become a little bit undervalued, I think. It has become a little bit of a disposable commodity. There's been a lot of talk about the re-emergence of vinyl and personally I just love the whole ceremony and the whole ritual of putting on a vinyl.”

Hoops, a tune Pete first heard when doing a BBC Radio 2 recording session on his 18th birthday, is something he describes as a boogaloo/soul jazz vibe evoking sharp-dressed mods and Northern Soul all-nighters.

It comes from a recording session that Pete didn't expect to have with a band he didn't expect to be playing with but events conspired to offer an opportunity which would otherwise have been lost: “I went to my cupboard and found all the sheet music that I had written for a seven-piece band which I formed in 2015. I had a phone around and gathered a team of A-list UK jazz musicians and we recorded more than an album’s worth of material from which the new single comes.

“I first heard Hoops on my 18th birthday. Usually on your 18th birthday you are in the pub having your first legal pint but I was in Golders Green Hippodrome with the Midlands Youth Jazz Orchestra. I was a member of that for many years and we were recording a broadcast for Radio 2 back in the days when Radio 2 used to do a big competition for big bands and it was then that I heard this tune for the first time and filed it away. It felt like one of those tunes that we had to record one day and I'm really pleased with it. It has got something resonant and commercial about it and it's already connecting with people.”

The B side is a jazzy take on a classic 70s Quincy Jones disco song.

Pete moved down from London to Horsham in 2014: “It was a huge change in all sorts of ways from where I was living right in the heart of London to coming down here but my wife and I have long since concluded it was the best thing that we have ever done. We love the pace of life and the clean air and the fact that people are so much more polite and just generally much nicer and says ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’”

Pete was a bit apprehensive from the work point of view: “I thought that it would be a challenge to keep my finger on the pulse living 40 miles from the centre of London rather than four miles, but if anything it actually got better. I don't know why. But in 2014 lots of new doors started opening for me and lots of new opportunities came my way and things just started to fall into place and the great advantage is that living where I live now, gigs that were 30 miles outside London that took an hour and a half to get to are now 50 away and take under an hour!”