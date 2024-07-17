Horsham bin lorry fire sparks new appeal
A fire in a Horsham bin lorry has sparked a new appeal to people to ‘recycle responsibly.’
The call comes from Horsham District Council which says the fire was caused by a replacement laptop battery.
A spokesperson said: “Thanks to the quick-thinking waste collection team the situation, which happened on Friday July 12, was controlled but the crew were forced to dump a lorry load of recycling onto a road in Horsham.
"It took more than two hours for the waste to be cleared away.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.