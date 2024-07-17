Rubbish had to be dumped in the roadway when fire from a laptop battery broke out in the back of a Horsham bin lorry

A fire in a Horsham bin lorry has sparked a new appeal to people to ‘recycle responsibly.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call comes from Horsham District Council which says the fire was caused by a replacement laptop battery.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to the quick-thinking waste collection team the situation, which happened on Friday July 12, was controlled but the crew were forced to dump a lorry load of recycling onto a road in Horsham.

"It took more than two hours for the waste to be cleared away.”