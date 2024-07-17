Horsham bin lorry fire sparks new appeal

By Sarah Page
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST
Rubbish had to be dumped in the roadway when fire from a laptop battery broke out in the back of a Horsham bin lorry
A fire in a Horsham bin lorry has sparked a new appeal to people to ‘recycle responsibly.’

The call comes from Horsham District Council which says the fire was caused by a replacement laptop battery.

A spokesperson said: “Thanks to the quick-thinking waste collection team the situation, which happened on Friday July 12, was controlled but the crew were forced to dump a lorry load of recycling onto a road in Horsham.

"It took more than two hours for the waste to be cleared away.”

