Horsham care home aims for coronation celebrations fit for a king

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and came up with a plan for their celebrations fit for a King.
Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a celebration party with entertainment and the assistance of the 1st Henfield Scouts serving the cream teas.
The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering and in honor Jean opened the commemorative bench and rose garden filled with red and white roses.
Linda Ryan, General Manager at Red Oaks said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion.
"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”Red Oaks is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals Barchester provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.