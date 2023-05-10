Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Horsham care home aims for coronation celebrations fit for a king

Residents and staff at Red Oaks in Henfield made Coronation-themed decorations and baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and coronation quiche with the help of head chef Leigh in the run-up to the King’s Coronation on May 6 and the big lunch on May 7.

By Linda RyanContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:24 BST
Jean opening the new rose garden in commemoration of King Charles Jean opening the new rose garden in commemoration of King Charles
Jean opening the new rose garden in commemoration of King Charles

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and came up with a plan for their celebrations fit for a King.

Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a celebration party with entertainment and the assistance of the 1st Henfield Scouts serving the cream teas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering and in honor Jean opened the commemorative bench and rose garden filled with red and white roses.

Most Popular

Linda Ryan, General Manager at Red Oaks said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion.

"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”Red Oaks is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals Barchester provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.

Related topics:ResidentsCoronationHenfield