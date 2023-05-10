Horsham care home aims for coronation celebrations fit for a king

The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering and in honor Jean opened the commemorative bench and rose garden filled with red and white roses.

"Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too."