Horsham care home celebrates family fun day
Westlake House care home, in Horsham had the pleasure of hosting their annual Family Fun day last weekend. Staff and residents welcomed their loved ones, neighbours and guest from the local community to join in the fun.
The highlight of the day was a visit from the Kingswood Shetlands and Friends, a local charity who offer animal assisted therapy led by a qualified AAT therapist. They bought along some VIP’s (Very Important ponies), who were a huge hit with everyone, especially the residents who were absolutely thrilled to meet them. There were smiles all round when residents had the opportunity to brush the ponies and give them a pat.
There was also face painting by the very talented Nicola Makes from Horsham and guest enjoyed game and activities hosted by the homes Life style Coordination team. Head Chef Craig served a delicious BBQ, selection, sweet treats and refreshments.
Mrs Vasey, relative of Sheila Elliott At Westlake House Said, “It has been a lovely day today- the drinks followed along with burgers, hotdogs and ice cream! Great time was had by all.”
General Manager, Audrey Chiduku of Westlake House Care Home said: “Today has been all about making memories with those important to us, and it has been great fun for everyone. Our staff and the people who live here have really got involved with the celebrations and have really enjoyed themselves.”
Westlake House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Westlake House provides residential care and nursing care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.