Horsham care home celebrates family fun day

Westlake House care home, in Horsham had the pleasure of hosting their annual Family Fun day last weekend. Staff and residents welcomed their loved ones, neighbours and guest from the local community to join in the fun.

Westlake House care home, in Horsham had the pleasure of hosting their annual Family Fun day last weekend. Staff and residents welcomed their loved ones, neighbours and guest from the local community to join in the fun.

The highlight of the day was a visit from the Kingswood Shetlands and Friends, a local charity who offer animal assisted therapy led by a qualified AAT therapist. They bought along some VIP’s (Very Important ponies), who were a huge hit with everyone, especially the residents who were absolutely thrilled to meet them. There were smiles all round when residents had the opportunity to brush the ponies and give them a pat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also face painting by the very talented Nicola Makes from Horsham and guest enjoyed game and activities hosted by the homes Life style Coordination team. Head Chef Craig served a delicious BBQ, selection, sweet treats and refreshments.

Very Important Pony

Mrs Vasey, relative of Sheila Elliott At Westlake House Said, “It has been a lovely day today- the drinks followed along with burgers, hotdogs and ice cream! Great time was had by all.”

General Manager, Audrey Chiduku of Westlake House Care Home said: “Today has been all about making memories with those important to us, and it has been great fun for everyone. Our staff and the people who live here have really got involved with the celebrations and have really enjoyed themselves.”