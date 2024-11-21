Horsham celebration of the “majestic art” of the organ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music lovers are invited to experience an afternoon performance celebrating the “majestic art” of the organ, courtesy of Horsham Music Circle.

Spokesman Luca Imperiale said: “This recital, held in the Unitarian Church, Horsham (1pm), offers a thoughtfully-curated programme that spans centuries and showcases composers from both European and American traditions. Audiences can look forward to an engaging performance by Gerald Taylor that highlights the organ’s versatility and emotional depth.”

No need to book. Just come along. Entry is free with a retiring collection in aid of the Music Circle’s concert promotions. Information about the Music Circle’s concerts can be found at www.horsham-music-circle.org.uk or phone 01403 252602.

“The recital opens with Rigaudon from Idoménée by André Campra. This lively French Baroque dance sets an energetic tone with its rhythmic charm and light-hearted spirit. We then transition to a contemporary American piece, Fiat Lux by Charles Callahan, whose title translates to Let There Be Light. This radiant work celebrates the grandeur of the organ, bringing warmth and brightness to the space.

“Swiftly moving back to the elegance of the baroque, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Giant Fugue explores the era’s love of structure and expressive depth, featuring themes that are both complex and beautifully cohesive. Following this masterwork is Adagio from the Organ Symphony by Camille Saint-Saëns, moving the listeners into the Romantic period’s introspective charm. Saint-Saëns’ piece showcases the organ’s ability to express serenity and grandeur, creating a moment of peace and reflection that resonates with listeners of all musical backgrounds.

“Théodore Dubois’ Toccata in B minor brings late Romantic energy and technical flair, an intricate piece with a dramatic intensity. To complement this, Joseph Bonnet’s playful Elfes invites listeners into a magical, fairy-tale world. Light-hearted and imaginative, this piece connects the fanciful with the elegance, offering a glimpse into Romanticism’s diverse emotional palette.

“The reflective, dreamlike quality of Sigfrid Karg-Elert’s Narcissus then provides a quiet interlude of contemplation, leading into Ethelbert Nevin’s Rigaudon in E-flat. This piece’s Provençal-inspired dance rhythms offer a nod to traditional themes, connecting with Campra’s opening Baroque style while bringing folk influences to the stage.

“Concluding the afternoon is Eugène Gigout’s grand Toccata in B minor, a piece known for its dramatic power and challenging pace—a thrilling end to this musical journey. The recital is a vibrant celebration of music’s ability to connect us through time, culture, and sound.”